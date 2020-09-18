As the weather turns crisp, and indoor dining capacity remains restricted to quell the spread of the coronavirus, restaurants are making plans to weather the winter. And for some, heating lamps and dining domes won’t cut it.

Lord Fletcher’s, the longtime Lake Minnetonka steakhouse and waterside hangout, is taking the season off.

“With cold weather approaching, and limited seating allowed indoors, we have had to make the difficult decision to temporarily close for the winter,” said a statement on the restaurant’s website.

Lord Fletcher’s Old Lake Lodge has been perched on the lakeshore in Spring Park since 1968. The last day of service, until next spring, will be Sunday, Oct. 11.

“This decision was not made lightly,” the announcement said.

“COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the restaurant industry locally and nationwide. Our temporary closing is not our preference, but it’s a measure we must take as we continue to push through the devastating economic effects of the pandemic.”

The storied spot was one of dozens of bars and restaurants named by Minnesota Department of Health in recent weeks for having been tied to a COVID-19 outbreak; 38 cases were potentially linked to the establishment.

Lord Fletcher’s isn’t the only restaurant to announce a seasonal closure due to the pandemic. Last week, Restaurant Alma announced it would halt seated dining until spring or summer 2021, becoming a takeout operation.