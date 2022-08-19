Introduction: Host Michael Rand rips into the NFL for the negotiated suspension of DeShaun Watson that will bring him back just in time to face his former team in Houston. And Watson himself doesn't seem to have learned anything given the nature of his contradictory words on Thursday.

6:00: Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins the show to talk through the potential impact of Tyler Mahle's shoulder problems with the Twins. Even after a clean MRI on Thursday, there is concern about his availability. Plus Neal has thoughts on Kirk Cousins and the Timberwolves.

27:00: Big money for the Big Ten.

