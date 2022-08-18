Testing on Tyler Mahle's pitching shoulder has uncovered no structural damage, the Twins announced Thursday, and the righthanded pitcher apparently will not require a stint on the injured list.

Mahle, acquired in a four-player trade with Cincinnati on Aug. 2, left Wednesday's start against Kansas City in the third inning with shoulder fatigue, and a magnetic resonance imaging test was ordered. Mahle spent two weeks on the injured list with the Reds in July, but had shown no signs of discomfort during his first two starts with the Twins.

The 27-year-old's next start is scheduled for Tuesday in Houston, though the Twins have yet to confirm that he will make that start. He has thrown 118 2⁄3 innings this season and could miss his next start in order to give his shoulder more time to recover.

The Twins open a four-game series with Texas at Target Field on Friday night.