Neal: With the return of Royce Lewis’ power swing comes the return of hope for Twins

Lewis rounded the bases, crossed home plate and celebrated with teammates — and his megawatt smile returned. Honestly, Lewis can strike out four times in a game and still smile. But Lewis needed that moment because he entered Sunday batting .213 over his previous 23 games. The Twins needed it because they had lost three consecutive series before rallying for a 4-3 victory to take two of three games from the Blue Jays despite getting outscored 18-5 in the series. And the fans needed it just so they wouldn’t melt down, at least for a day.