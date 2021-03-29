The Twins finalized their 26-player Opening Day roster Monday by sending outfielder Brent Rooker to the alternate training site and reassigning pitchers Brandon Waddell and Derek Law to minor league camp.

Rooker will be on the five-player taxi squad to start the season.

Reliever Edwar Colina, who has not pitched in spring training, goes on the injured list.

The cuts mean outfielder Kyle Garlick, picked up on waivers, will start the season with the Twins. Lefthander Caleb Thielbar earned the final spot in the bullpen.

The Opening Day roster:

Pitchers: Jorge Alcala, José Berríos, Alex Colomé, Randy Dobnak, Tyler Duffey, J.A. Happ, Kenta Maeda, Michael Pineda, Hansel Robles, Taylor Rogers, Matt Shoemaker, Cody Stashak and Caleb Thielbar.

Catchers: Willians Astudillo, Mitch Garver and Ryan Jeffers.

Infielders: Luis Arraez, Josh Donaldson, Jorge Polanco, Miguel Sanó and Andrelton Simmons.

Outfielders: Byron Buxton, Jake Cave, Kyle Garlick and Max Kepler.

Designated hitter: Nelson Cruz

Taxi squad: pitchers Luke Farrell and Brandon Waddell; infielder Luke Farrell; outfielder Brent Rooker; catcher Tomas Telis.