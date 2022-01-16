Former Gophers running back Ky Thomas announced he will transfer to Kansas.

The former three-star recruit out of Topeka, Kan., made the announcement via Twitter on Saturday. He had said he was entering the transfer portal on Jan. 3. Kansas was one of five FBS programs to offer him a scholarship out of high school.

Thomas rushed for 7,703 yards in high school, second most in Kansas history. He was the state's 2019 Gatorade Athlete of the Year after rushing for 3,009 yards as a senior.

He finished 2021 as the Gophers' leading rusher with 824 yards and six touchdowns on 166 carries. In his final game he was named the Guaranteed Rate Bowl offensive player of the game after rushing 21 times for 144 yards and a TD in an 18-6 victory over West Virginia in Phoenix.

Kansas was 2-10 in 2021 and hasn't won more than three games in a season since 2009.