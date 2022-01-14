Gophers coach P.J. Fleck hired Brick Haley to be the team's defensive line coach Friday, bringing the experience Haley has gained after coaching at Missouri, LSU, Texas, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech and with the Chicago Bears.
Haley has more than 30 years of experience coaching in college and the NFL, most recently as the defensive line coach for Missouri. He replaces Chad Wilt, who left the Gophers to become the defensive coordinator at Indiana.
Haley is joining a Gophers team that had the nation's sixth-best scoring defense (17.3) last season under defensive coordinator Joe Rossi.
