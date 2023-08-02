Former GOP gubernatorial candidate and state lawmaker Kurt Zellers is stepping into the top position at the Minnesota Business Partnership, a prominent advocacy group that represents the state's largest employers.

The former Minnesota House speaker will step into the role on Sept. 1, replacing Charlie Weaver, who is retiring after two decades at the helm of the partnership. The organization represents more than 100 top executives in Minnesota, including leaders from all of the state's Fortune 500 companies, and has been a vocal advocate for their interests at the Capitol.

"I come to this role with a problem solving, bipartisan, policy-first mindset. I am committed to working with business leaders and policymakers from across the political spectrum to ensure Minnesota is a state where businesses can start, grow, and flourish," Zellers said in a statement Wednesday.

Zellers, 53, recently has been handling public relations and public affairs at the consulting firm Synergetic Endeavors and at the nonpartisan nonprofit Citizens League, which brings people together to work on policy issues.

He ran for governor a decade ago in hopes of facing off with DFL Gov. Mark Dayton, but lost his bid for the GOP endorsement to Jeff Johnson. He previously spent more than a decade representing Maple Grove and Osseo in the Legislature, starting in 2003, including serving one term as speaker.

Zellers is the latest in a string of former GOP lawmakers who have led the partnership.

Weaver is an attorney who joined the organization organization after years in state government. He had served as chief of staff to former Gov. Tim Pawlenty, Gov. Jesse Ventura's public safety commissioner and as a legislator. Before Weaver, former Republican lawmaker Duane Benson led the partnership.

An executive search committee had been working to find Weaver's replacement after he formally announced in January that he was departing.

"Throughout his career, Kurt adopted a solutions-first mindset and earned the respect of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle," Minnesota Business Partnership Chair Jeff Harmening, chairman and CEO of General Mills, said in a statement. "I am confident that he will drive constructive partnership between elected officials and the Minnesota business community to develop sound solutions for business growth to strengthen Minnesota."

The partnership's announcement highlighted Zellers' work on public safety, mental health treatment for young people and building a new hospital in his area.

Under Weaver's leadership, the partnership was a strong voice at the state Capitol, often fighting to cut taxes and government mandates on businesses that the group argued stifled economic growth. It has also been involved in work to close racial gaps in education outcomes and expand access to child care, and backed efforts to bolster workforce training programs.

The Minnesota Business Partnership, which was created in 1977, describes itself as nonpartisan. It works with leaders of different political backgrounds and business interests across the state on its mission to "maintain a high quality of life for all Minnesotans by ensuring that the state's economy remains strong and globally competitive."

However, political committees affiliated with the group have routinely channeled tens of thousands of dollars — or more — into Minnesota elections, largely in support of GOP candidates.