Lt. Bob Kroll, the head of the Minneapolis police union, said what officers did leading up to the death of George Floyd “does look and sound horrible,” but he’s waiting to see officers’ body-worn camera footage before judging the restraint police used.

Kroll’s comments, in an interview aired Tuesday on “CBS This Morning,” are his first public statements since Floyd’s death on May 25. A witness shared video of Floyd’s death on Facebook, sparking days of riots and demonstrations in Minneapolis, St. Paul and across the nation.

Addressing growing criticism of the conduct of the four former officers at the scene, Kroll said police union members are being unfairly “scapegoated by political leaders in our city and our state, and they have shifted their incompetent leadership, failed leadership onto us and our membership, and it is simply unjust.”

Kroll said the officer’s body camera footage could present a fuller picture.

“It may shed some light that we are unaware of,” Kroll said in response to questions from anchor Gayle King. “Right now, we cannot make an informed decision regarding the other officers that do not appear on camera.”

Former officer Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes.

Also facing related charges are J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, who also had their weight on the unarmed and handcuffed Floyd until he become unresponsive and died. A fourth officer, Tou Thao, stood by keeping watch over witnesses.

“Certainly, we would have loved to have seen more,” Kroll continued. “[But] this has been a failed exercise in leadership here. We wish we could have an early opinion in this. But it’s up to the administration to stick with policy and give us what we are entitled to.”

Speaking of the lengthy video shot by a 17-year-old bystander that documented Floyd being restrained, repeating “I can’t breathe” and begging for his life, Kroll said, “It does look and sound horrible. I do agree with you, Gayle.”

Officials with the office of Mayor Jacob Frey were asked Tuesday for a response to Kroll’s call for the union to see the bodycam video of the police at the scene.

Chauvin has been charged in Hennepin County District Court with murder and manslaughter in connection with the death of Floyd, who was taken to the pavement by police after a grocery clerk accused him of trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill. The other three are charged with felonies for allegedly aiding and abetting to various degrees.

Kroll has been the object of repeated protests outside union headquarters, and the police chief said he has had conversations with him about the Floyd case.

“He and others are going to have to come to a reckoning that either they are going to be on the right side of history or they’re gonna be on the wrong side of history,” Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said in a “60 Minutes” interview aired Sunday, “ ... or they will be left behind.”