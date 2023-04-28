Accounting firm KPMG will relocate from Wells Fargo Center to North Loop Green, a large mixed-use project that it still under construction.

KPMG will lease 45,000 square feet at North Loop Green. It currently occupies 70,000 square feet at Wells Fargo Center.

The deal keeps KPMG in downtown Minneapolis but will move it out of the core of the central business district.

The accounting firm follows Piper Sandler & Co., which signed on as the anchor tenant for North Loop Green. Piper Sandler will move from U.S. Bancorp Center in the heart of downtown.

"KPMG's commitment to North Loop Green further demonstrates the flight to quality trend, in which we continue to see tenant demand for curated workplace experiences with wellness-rich amenities," said Bob Pfefferle, managing director at Hines, in a statement.

Houston-based Hines is developing North Loop Green, which will include a 14-story, 350,000-square-foot office building. The project will also have a residential tower with 354 apartments and 96 hospitality units available for short-term rentals. The project will be complete in summer 2024.

KPMG is one of the "Big Four" accounting firms. The global company is based in the Netherlands.

KPMG was not immediately available for comment.