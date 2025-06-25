NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kilmar Abrego Garcia to remain in jail while attorneys argue over whether he'll be deported if released.
Kilmar Abrego Garcia to remain in jail while attorneys argue over whether he'll be deported if released
Kilmar Abrego Garcia to remain in jail while attorneys argue over whether he'll be deported if released.
The Associated Press
June 25, 2025 at 8:54PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Kilmar Abrego Garcia to remain in jail while attorneys argue over whether he'll be deported if released
Kilmar Abrego Garcia to remain in jail while attorneys argue over whether he'll be deported if released.