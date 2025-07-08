Wires

ICC judges issue arrest warrants for 2 top Taliban leaders on charges of persecuting women and girls

ICC judges issue arrest warrants for 2 top Taliban leaders on charges of persecuting women and girls.

The Associated Press
July 8, 2025 at 2:06PM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — ICC judges issue arrest warrants for 2 top Taliban leaders on charges of persecuting women and girls.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

ICC judges issue arrest warrants for 2 top Taliban leaders on charges of persecuting women and girls

ICC judges issue arrest warrants for 2 top Taliban leaders on charges of persecuting women and girls.

Wires

European Union naval force in Mideast says a Houthi attack on a ship in the Red Sea killed 3 mariners, wounded 2 others

Wires

Five Israeli soldiers were killed overnight in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military says