Wires

European Union naval force in Mideast says a Houthi attack on a ship in the Red Sea killed 3 mariners, wounded 2 others

European Union naval force in Mideast says a Houthi attack on a ship in the Red Sea killed 3 mariners, wounded 2 others.

The Associated Press
July 8, 2025 at 12:31PM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — European Union naval force in Mideast says a Houthi attack on a ship in the Red Sea killed 3 mariners, wounded 2 others.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

European Union naval force in Mideast says a Houthi attack on a ship in the Red Sea killed 3 mariners, wounded 2 others

European Union naval force in Mideast says a Houthi attack on a ship in the Red Sea killed 3 mariners, wounded 2 others.

Wires

Five Israeli soldiers were killed overnight in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military says

Wires

Trump says US will have to send more weapons to Ukraine days after ordering pause in critical deliveries to Kyiv