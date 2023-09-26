More from Star Tribune
Music
Country music's comeback kid Morgan Wallen to headline U.S. Bank Stadium in June 2024
His return to Minnesota will follows gigs here at We Fest in 2023 and with Eric Church in 2022.
Twins
Twins playoff update: Most likely opponent? What about the No. 2 seed?
The battle for the last wild card spot in the American League is headed for the final weekend, but the Twins playoff position will likely be finalized before that.
High Schools
High school coach resigns after team used antisemitic language during football game
An Ohio high school football coach resigned Monday after his team used racist and antisemitic language to call out plays during a game last week.
Business
Shutdown would hurt America's food supply, ag secretary says
A food program for mothers and children — impacting over 100,000 Minnesotans — could collapse after only a day or two.
Music
Think fast-rising pop star Noah Kahan can fill Xcel Center? How about over two nights?
The "Dial Drunk" singer announced a June 8 concert at the St. Paul arena even before the June 7 date went on sale.