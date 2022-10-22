Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Key dates

The offseason comes fast in MLS. Here are some important dates to remember:

• Nov. 5: MLS Cup final, 3 p.m. on Ch. 9.

• Nov. 11: Expansion draft for incoming St. Louis City SC

• Nov. 14: Deadline for clubs to exercise their contract options on players.

• Nov. 16: Free agency opens.

• Nov. 20: World Cup opening game, host Qatar vs. Ecuador

* Dec. 18: World Cup final

• Dec. 21: MLS SuperDraft