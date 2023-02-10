As a young political operative, Ken Martin fixated on a singular goal: to return Minnesota Democrats to the governor's office.

Now the longest-serving chair of the Minnesota DFL in state history, Martin has led the party as its two-decade drought in the executive branch turned into a record string of victories. He wiped out party debt and transformed the DFL into a strategic and financial powerhouse in Minnesota elections, raising and spending more than $36 million on state and federal campaigns last fall.

While no candidates have announced, Martin expects a challenge as he seeks a historic seventh two-year term as party chair in Moorhead on Saturday, even with Democrats now in complete control of state government and rapidly advancing a progressive agenda at the Capitol.

"There's never been a period in the history of our party where we've seen more success," Martin said. "I always come back to: if it's not broken, what do you need to fix?"

Even Minnesota Republicans, who have cycled through four chairs during Martin's time leading the DFL, have a hard time disputing his track record.

"They've won a lot of elections and they aren't wasting time in enacting their goals at the Legislature," said David Sturrock, a political science professor at Southwest Minnesota State University who has spent decades working with the state Republican Party. "That is the goal of elections, you get power and then you use it. Ken is clearly a major part of that."

But during his long tenure in Minnesota politics, Martin has also watched his party suffer major losses, experiences that have made him a political pessimist.

"I'm not overly confident ever going into this work. We want to make sure that we run like we're 20 points behind, even if we're ahead," Martin said. "More importantly, when we come out of elections, to not learn the wrong lessons."

Martin came up in politics in a time when there were plenty of hard lessons to be learned by Minnesota Democrats.

He was a political operative working in the trenches for Democrats in 1998 when pro-wrestler Jesse Ventura "shocked the world" and won the governor's race. That was followed by Republican Tim Pawlenty's 2002 win. Martin ran Attorney General Mike Hatch's DFL campaign for governor in 2006, which he lost to Pawlenty by less than 1% of the vote.

In 2010, Martin was involved behind the scenes in trying to harness the power of outside spending in the elections, creating an infrastructure of DFL-aligned outside groups that raised millions to pour into the governor's race.

"It was very deliberate and intentional, the choice I was making with my career to really be involved and help us get to that place," Martin said.

After 20 years of being shut out of the executive branch, that strategy helped Democrat Mark Dayton narrowly defeat Republican Tom Emmer, despite a national Tea Party wave that swept Republicans into control of the Legislature.

But behind the scenes, the DFL Party was in disarray. It had blown all of its money against Dayton in the primary and then couldn't help him in the general election. After he won, Dayton asked Martin to run for party chair.

He eventually agreed, not realizing that the DFL was more than $725,000 in debt. "I slumped over in my chair and thought about quitting," Martin said.

A dozen years later, Martin still occupies an office at the DFL Party headquarters on Plato Boulevard in St. Paul, just a short drive from the Minnesota Capitol. Near a framed newspaper front page declaring DFL victories last fall, he keeps a plaque given to him by Dayton that says: "None of us is as smart as all of us."

Martin internalized that when he sketched out a 10-year plan to rebuild the party, recognizing that the candidates and outside groups he used to work for had their own role in the political ecosystem. He saw the party at the center of electoral strategy and the leader on direct-voter contact, so they built offices around the state and a field operation that candidates could benefit from cycle after cycle.

"A candidate can give good speeches and do well at the debates, but if you can't engage a voter where they are, if nobody hears their neighbors say, 'hey, you should check out this guy,' then you are sort of this voice in the wilderness," said St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, who said Martin was the first person to encourage him to run for office one day as a young organizer.

The plan has paid off: Democrats narrowly control the Legislature after the fall election and have held every statewide office in Minnesota since 2011, including the governor's office.

Despite outside groups pouring millions into elections, the DFL Party still outraised and outspent every other group and candidate on the ballot last fall and has $1.5 million on hand in its state and federal accounts. By comparison, the Minnesota Republican Party had less than $10,000 in its two accounts.

"It's hard for a party to be so relevant in the current political environment, there are lots of other forces out there with their own money doing their own thing," said Jeff Blodgett, a longtime DFL political consultant. "Ken has not only managed to navigate this change in how campaigns are done, but actually figure out how the party really thrives in that environment."

GOP Chairman David Hann has criticized the DFL's spending as "hugely inefficient" when compared with the result of the last election. "They have very narrow majorities that were won on very slim margins and yet they paid a huge amount of money to get those votes," Hann said.

Even with a financial advantage, Martin is already fretting about 2024.

Workforce challenges has made it hard for them to hire quality staff to do the voter contact work that's the bread-and-butter of the party. And with Minnesota as an unlikely target for either presidential campaign next year, the DFL will have to do more for state candidates on the ballot with fewer national resources coming in.

The work is rewarding, but also challenging: party chairs tend to get all the blame, said Dayton.

"You hear daily from those who are dissatisfied with something or other, which wears people out in that job," said Dayton. "It's exhausting and demanding and never ending. Somehow, he seems to thrive in it."

Martin said he sees the payoff when he looks at what's already been signed into law this session, including a bill to codify abortion rights and an aggressive new clean energy standard.

"There are things I look back on and wish we'd had better results, but on the whole, what you're seeing is really historic. That matters," he said. "It matters immensely for the things we care about."

Staff writer Jessie Van Berkel contributed to this report.