DULUTH — A 44-year-old Keewatin man was killed Thursday morning when the SUV he was driving collided with a commercial vehicle carrying hazardous material in Mountain Iron, Minn.

Kevin John Jurek was trapped in his vehicle and died at the scene, according to St. Louis County officials. The other driver, Samual Jay Rahn, 28, of Iron, Minn., was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Virginia with non-life threatening injuries.

No hazardous materials leaked in the crash. The SUV's speed is believed to be a factor.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's department and other agencies responded to the crash at 6 a.m. on Park Ridge Drive at the entrance to MinnTac, U.S. Steel's taconite facility in Mountain Iron where the commercial vehicle — which was not a MinnTac truck — was headed. The crash is still under investigation.