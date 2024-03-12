Keefer Court, the iconic Chinese bakery that served Minneapolis' West Bank for nearly 40 years, will reopen this week at Asia Mall in Eden Prairie.

The revival comes courtesy of Michael Bui, who also owns and operates Pho Mai in the Asia Mall and Dinkytown. Bui was a college student in the 1990s when he fell in love with Keefer Court. "To be able to get barbecue pork bun for just $2 to $3 back then was amazing," Bui told the Star Tribune last year when announcing the bakery's return. Bui was a part of the Asia Mall sensation, the new suburban complex that opened in late 2022 to immediate crowds. What the restaurateur saw in the spaces was room for a fantastic Asian bakery.

Bui worked out a deal to buy the rights to Keefer Court and all of its recipes with its founders, the Swan family, who saw his vision and the opportunity for the business they built to carry on for the next generation.

Not only did they agree on a deal, but previous owner and baker Sunny Kwan came in to train the new staff, teaching them how to execute the bakery's classic recipes, like the savory buns and sesame balls.

Keefer Court will softly open this Thursday, March 14, at 11 a.m. until they sell out. More firm hours and menu are expected to come. Asia Mall is at 12160 Technology Dr., Eden Prairie, asiamallmn.com.





Soul Bowl owners add Minneapolis restaurant

Soul Bowl owners Brittney and chef Gerard Klass have opened Klassics Kitchen and Cocktails in the former Smith and Porter location at 428 S. 2nd St., Mpls. The restaurant joins C.R.E.A.M. Cafe, which opened earlier this year right next door. Klassics' menu is built to deliver fun and flavor to any night out: jerk chicken taquitos ($14) for a quick snack before an event, "Cashville" hot salmon ($22) for a spicy date night, or a pimento Philly cheesesteak ($15) for the casual bite crowd. There's even butter cake with lavender syrup for dessert ($12). The restaurant is open from noon-9 p.m. Sun.-Thu., and noon-10 p.m. Fri. and closed on Saturday. Find more information at klassicsmn.com.

Korean Barbecue in White Bear Lake

Grab the whole family for some kalbi in downtown White Bear Lake. Young's Korean Barbecue is firing up the grills, opening March 15 with a menu that offers classics like bibimbap and katsu and even a kid's menu. The restaurant has moved into the former Burger Bar location at 2125 4th St., and will be open for lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. but closed Sun. If you're visiting after March 20, Cup and Cone will be open for the season ? and there's your post-dinner dessert.

Speaking of seasonal ice cream stands ...

Spring has officially sprung in St. Paul. Conny's Creamy Cone is now open, and yes we've already downed our first soft serve of the season. In case you forgot over the winter, Conny's is at 1197 N. Dale St., connyscreamycone.com.

Spring Park gets a new vegan, gluten-free cafe

Vitalist by Sarah H will open March 14 inside the former fine-dining restaurant Vann in Spring Park, with vegan, gluten-free foods that are built around nutrient density.

Chef/owner Sarah Ann Haugen's fresh food draws inspiration from around the globe and aims to fill a niche for those who appreciate fresh fare that's created to make a body feel good. The new casual cafe will include a coffee program, cold juices, soups, salads and "hand foods."

If the name sounds familiar, you might have seen Vitalist Superfood drinks stocked around town at places like Socca Cafe, French Meadow, select Kowalski's and more.

Follow Vitalist on Instagram for a sneak peek of the cafe, located on Lake Minnetonka at 4016 Shoreline Dr., Spring Park.

How about a taco tasting menu?

For those eager to get a taste of what Petite Leon chef-owner Jorge Guzmán has been working on for his next restaurant, Chilango, he's hosting a Taco Omakase pop-up with a progressive taco tasting menu that ends with a choco-taco wrapped in masa. There are just a few $150 seats left for the March 18 event. The dinner will be held at Linden Hill's Harriet Brasserie (2724 W. 43rd St., Mpls.). Reservations are available on Tock.

Or maybe an amaro sip is more your style

Another cool pop-up on the agenda is Greasy Spoon Syndicate from Adam Witherspoon. Witherspoon, one of the founders of 3Leches and the former beverage director at the Four Seasons' Mara, has branched out on his own and is working on something tasty ? and maybe a bit bitter.

He describes what's to come as an Amaro bar with a menu that will include offerings that emphasize "the richness and diversity of Italian and American drinking cultures blended with Americans' love of carefree, whimsical snacking." That means Amaro cocktails and heavy snacks from his buddy, chef Jamie Malone. Tickets are $125 for the April 6 event that starts promptly at 6 p.m. at Fifth Element, 2409 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.

Gather 'round the fountain for this 'Friends'-ly Travail event

Paging Miss Chanandler Bong to the Travail basement. Pivot! into the basement where Joey isn't going to share his fries and Phoebe's twin sister most definitely isn't a server. Buddies Bar aims to be Robbinsdale's answer to Central Perk, with more cocktails and some of that patented Travailian whimsy. The party starts April 4 (and most definitely will not on a break) with reservations available through April 27. Tickets start at $69 per person with a mandatory beverage pairing (NA available) for an additional $55. Find more details on Tock.