KARE 11 has selected someone to fill Eric Perkins' big sneakers.

Reggie Wilson will become the station's new sports director and join the anchor teams for the 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts. He starts Sept. 20.

Wilson has been serving as a sports anchor and reporter at WCPO in Cincinnati. He previously worked in Dodge City, Kan., and Dayton, Ohio.

"I have long respected KARE 11's journalism and I couldn't be more excited to join this talented team," Wilson said. "I look forward to embedding myself within the Twin Cities and surrounding communities. It's game time and I'm ready to get to work!"

Wilson fills the position previously held by Perkins, who left last Sunday after 25 years at the NBC affiliate. No word yet on whether his replacement will resurrect his predecessors' most famous segment. "Wilson at Play?"

