A juvenile was sexually assaulted overnight Thursday at Minneapolis' Powderhorn Park — the site of growing homeless encampments and in a neighborhood where residents have vowed not to call police.

The incident happened at one of the park's encampments, Park and Recreation Board spokeswoman Dawn Sommers said Saturday.

The people who took the victim to the hospital did not call police, Sommers said. Staff at Abbott Northwestern Hospital called park police early Friday morning.

"At this time, no arrest has been made," she said. "There is little suspect information, but park police are investigating and are hopeful for forensic evidence."

Sommers said the victim was released to social services following medical treatment. She asked anyone with information to call 911.

Residents in the Powderhorn Park neighborhood recently made headlines for vowing to not call police into their community. They felt that doing so could endanger black residents. A 33-year-old Minneapolis man was fatally shot near the park last week.

The tents started appearing in the park earlier this month. When people living at a makeshift shelter inside a former Sheraton hotel were evicted by its owner, some migrated several blocks to the park.

At least 200 tents had been pitched there as of last week. Volunteers have set up medic tents, distributed food and scheduled overnight patrols to protect campers.

Park police had initially told dwellers that the camp would be dismantled within 72 hours. Since then, the Park Board has set up portable restrooms, a shower trailer, trash bins and running water and electricity.

