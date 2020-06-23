Authorities on Monday identified a man who was fatally shot one morning late last week near Powderhorn Park in Minneapolis.

Jeremy P. Conley, 33, of Minneapolis, was shot in the chest about 6:40 a.m. Friday in the 3400 block of S. Elliot Avenue and died late that morning at HCMC, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police said there had been no arrests as of Monday afternoon.

Exactly what led to the shooting along the residential block was not clear, and police so far have not released a description of the suspected gunman.

Police are urging anyone with information about the shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or provide a tip anonymously at CrimeStoppersMN.org.