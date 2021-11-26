A person was fatally shot Thursday night in Brooklyn Park and a juvenile was taken into custody.

Police arrived at a residence on the 8000 block of Florida Avenue N. about 10:20 p.m. and found the victim suffering from a single gunshot to the head, a statement from Brooklyn Park police said.

Officers attempted life-saving efforts, but were unsuccessful, the statement said.

Neither the name or age of the victim was released.

The alleged shooter was arrested at the scene and booked into the Hennepin County juvenile detention facility.A gun was recovered at the residence, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.