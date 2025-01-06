Justin: Vikings veterans Ed Marinaro and Chuck Foreman offer fans more than autographs

“I’ve been wanting to meet him since the early 80s, but it’s not like I can Google him and go to his house,” said Hudson, 61, who arrived early at Mahtomedi‘s Dugout Bar on Saturday, armed with a bagful of precious items, including a 1971 copy of Football Roundup magazine with Cornell University standout Marinaro on the cover. “People don’t understand my hobby. They ask me, ‘How much do you spend on that?’ Well, how much do you spend on beer? I’ve never had alcohol in my life. I don’t have kids. Who’s going to marry me? This is just something I enjoy.”