Celebrity chef Justin Sutherland will once again oversee a restaurant in St. Paul's Lowertown neighborhood. Noyes and Cutler, a new-styled American steakhouse, will open in June at 229 E. 6th St., in the former Public Bar and Kitchen. Sutherland collaborator chef Aaron Cave will run the kitchen.

The gorgeous room overlooking Mears Park will set the stage for a modernized steakhouse menu with dishes like beef tartare, a fat crabcake brimming with hunks of crabmeat, French onion soup and locally-sourced steaks from Market House Meats. The seafood will be sourced from The Fish Guys.

Overseeing hospitality will be general manager Jorge Robertson, who worked with Cave at The Gnome and previously worked at The Lexington. Robertson has put together a cocktail menu that will update classics while paying homage to the historic neighborhood.

Plans also are underway to relaunch the subterranean Green Lantern Cocktails, located beneath the restaurant, where there will be cocktails and eventually live music.

The restaurant and bars are all owned by Madison Restaurant Group, which also operates Ox Cart Ale House, Ox Cart Ale House Rooftop — which just reopened for the season — Eagle Street Grille and Grey Duck Tavern.

Sutherland, who has risen to national fame on TV shows like "Iron Chef," "Top Chef," "Fast Foodies" and the online series "Taste the Culture," launched his first restaurant, Handsome Hog, just down the hall from Noyes and Cutler. Handsome Hog moved to the Cathedral Hill neighborhood in 2020.

In addition to all these big plans, Sutherland also announced over the weekend that he's written his first cookbook, "Northern Soul: Southern-Inspired Home Cooking from a Northern Kitchen" (Harvard Common Press, $30). The book is scheduled to be released in September but is available for pre-order now.