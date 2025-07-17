Eden Prairie wants residents to name the city’s new THC gummy

Chew on this: Eden Prairie is launching its own city-branded THC gummy and wants residents to name it.
The purple-pink, mixed-berry flavored gummy will come in packs of 10 and retail for $19.99 at Eden Prairie Liquor locations this fall.
The 5-milligram gummy is “crafted for sleep” based on customer requests, said Eden Prairie Liquor Operations Manager Jaime Urbina.
“The No. 1 thing we’ve seen people coming in and wanting is a beverage or gummy that will help at night,” Urbina said. “There are multiple options, but this is a community option.”
Eden Prairie appears to be the first Minnesota city to launch its own branded gummy as THC product sales continue to grow in the municipal liquor business across the state. The Minnesota Municipal Beverage Association is also working on a product that could be available by the end of the year.
“Beer and wine sales are down. The category of growth is THC,” said Paul Kaspszak, executive director of the association. “The future is now, so you might as well find any advantage you can.”
(Sign up for Nuggets, our free weekly email newsletter about legal cannabis in Minnesota.)
The association is creating an edible bar that will be available to members that want to sell it at municipal liquor stores. Kaspszak said the new product would help smaller municipalities break into edible sales.