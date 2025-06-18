Minnesota’s legal weed market finally gets rolling as first license is issued

Minnesota issued its first cannabis business license on Wednesday, a moment entrepreneurs and consumers have been waiting for since the state legalized marijuana for recreational use nearly two years ago.
The Pine County business, Herb Quest, received a social equity license, which is intended to help veterans, individuals who have been harmed by cannabis prohibition and those who live in areas of high poverty enter the legal marijuana industry.
“With our first licensed cultivator now able to begin growing plants, and more than 600 businesses within the final steps of completing their applications and securing approvals from local governments, we are now seeing the first pieces of Minnesota’s adult-use market fall into place,” said Eric Taubel, interim director of the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), in a press release.
Herb Quest — the Brook Park firm that received approval from OCM — is a microbusiness that will now be allowed to grow, process and sell marijuana products on a small scale. Its initial focus will be outdoor cultivation, according to the agency.
Brian Coonradt, the business owner who received the license, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Herb Quest’s approval comes almost two weeks after the OCM held the first licensing lotteries to qualified applicants, with 776 applicants competing for 249 licenses. Retailer licenses will be awarded to general applicants in a July 22 lottery.
The OCM also announced that it will open an application window for cannabis testing facilities on Aug. 1 to obtain licenses while they move through the accreditation process.
“We wanted to provide a shorter runway for labs who wish to enter Minnesota’s cannabis market in such an essential way while also helping other cannabis business owners get up and running with safe, tested products,” Max Zappia, OCM’s chief regulatory officer, said in a statement.