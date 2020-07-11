Before ...
Justin Morneau’s career took off in his AL MVP season of 2006 at the age of 25. From Opening Day of 2006 to the day he suffered his concussion in Toronto he was putting up Hall-of-Fame-like numbers:
Totals: 693 games
.298 batting average
.372 on-base percentage
.528 slugging percentage
.900 OPS
136 home runs
171 doubles
526 RBI
Averages
per 162 games
32 home runs
40 doubles
123 RBI
97 runs scored
... and after
After the concussion Morneau never hit 20 home runs or drove in 100 runs in a season again (he did win the NL batting title in 2014). These were his numbers from 2011 to the end of his career in 2016:
Totals: 597 games
.275 batting average
.331 on-base percentage
.433 slugging percentage
.764 OPS
66 home runs
134 doubles
306 RBI
Averages
per 162 games
18 home runs
36 doubles
83 RBI
82 runs scored