Through nine games, a Vikings player has been named conference player of the week after nearly half of them.

Receiver Justin Jefferson became the fourth Vikings player — and their first on offense — to be named NFC Player of the Week after his career-high 193 yards, including 32 yards immortalized with a one-handed grab on fourth down, in the Vikings' win at Buffalo. Jefferson also had one touchdown, a 22-yard leaping grab over a Bills cornerback, within his 10 catches against the Bills.

"The ball was catching him," receiver K.J. Osborn said postgame at Highmark Stadium.

Jefferson joins edge rusher Za'Darius Smith (Week 8 vs. Cardinals), punter Ryan Wright (Week 6 at Dolphins) and kicker Greg Joseph (Week 4 vs. Saints) with NFC Player of the Week honors this season.

Jefferson's 1,060 receiving yards trail only the Dolphins' Tyreek Hill (1,148) for the NFL lead. Miami is on a bye this week, meaning Jefferson needs 89 yards this week to take the league lead. With 88 yards, Jefferson will surpass Randy Moss for most receiving yardage in a player's first three seasons (in five fewer games if it happens Sunday).

Only one other NFL player — Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb — also had at least 10 catches for 150 yards and a score last week. Lamb and the Cowboys are the Vikings' next opponent at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.