The Vikings plan to place Justin Jefferson on injured reserve Tuesday, according to a source with knowledge of Jefferson's injury. The star receiver sustained a right hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Chiefs and will be out at least four games.

The reigning NFL offensive player of the year was injured in the fourth quarter of the team's 27-20 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday, when he cut on the U.S. Bank Stadium turf and came up limping after his route on a throw to K.J. Osborn. He watched the rest of the game on the sideline with a towel around his neck; coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Jefferson was trying to find a way to get back into the game, but the team made the decision to rule him out.

O'Connell did not offer a timetable for Jefferson's return during his Monday press conference, saying the team and receiver would likely seek multiple opinions on the receiver's injury. He did say the Vikings would take the long view on Jefferson's injury, adding, "We're going to have to medically make a good decision and help almost protect him from himself a little bit in a way where we have to take care of him and get him back to 100 percent."

Jefferson has never missed a game in his career because of injury. Despite teams devoting outsize attention to the wide receiver in the Vikings' first five games, he'd caught 36 passes for 571 yards and three touchdowns.

The earliest Jefferson could return would be for the team's Nov. 12 game against the Saints.