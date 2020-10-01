Justin Burleson of Mendakota Country Club defeated Matthew Norgaard of Somerby Golf Club 2 and 1 on Wednesday to win the MGA Mid-Players' Championship at Cannon Golf Club in Cannon Falls, Minn. Burleson also won this event in 2018.

At the same course, Jay Gregory of Bemidji Town and Country Club beat Jerry Rose of Alexandria Golf Club 4 and 3 to win the MGA Senior Players' Championship.

Etc.

• The Whitecaps re-signed defenseman Chelsey (Brodt) Rosenthal for the 2020-21 season. A member of two NCAA championship teams with the Gophers, Rosenthal has seven assists in 36 NWHL games over the past two seasons.

• Lucas Walford, a 2020 graduate of St. John's, recently signed with the Drogheda Wolves, a first-year team in Ireland's National Basketball Division 1 league this season. Walford, a 6-8 post player and a two-time All-MIAC second-team pick, was the program's all-time leader in blocked shots (131) and recorded 26 double-doubles.

News services