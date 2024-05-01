MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin man convicted in the sexual assault and killing of a 20-month-old girl and abuse of the child's mother was not insane at the time, a Dane County jury decided Tuesday.

Marshawn Giles, 25, was found guilty last week of 15 charges including first-degree intentional homicide. The jury returned this week to determine if Giles was not responsible for the crimes due to a mental disease or defect.

Authorities have said the toddler died in April 2022 in Madison from blunt force injuries to her head, leaving her with multiple skull fractures. An autopsy also noted blunt force injuries elsewhere that were consistent with sexual assault.

Giles now faces two life prison sentences after Circuit Judge Mario White formally entered convictions for the homicide and first-degree sexual assault of a child causing great bodily harm, two of the 15 charges the same jury convicted him of last week.

A message seeking comment was left for one of Giles' attorneys.