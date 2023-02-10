The Nicholas Firkus murder case was in jurors' hands Friday afternoon, after attorneys gave closing statements and a Ramsey County judge rejected a second request from the defense to have their client acquitted.

Firkus, 39, has been on trial for the past two weeks, charged with first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree murder with intent in connection with the shooting death of his wife, Heidi, in the couple's St. Paul home 13 years ago.

Firkus pleaded not guilty and did not testify. The trial was attended daily by several family members and friends, and drew correspondents from national news network crime shows.

Before deliberations began, defense lawyers argued that prosecutors had not provided sufficient evidence to find Firkus guilty, and asked Judge Leonardo Castro for an acquittal. Castro denied the request.

Prosecuting attorneys contend that Firkus planned to kill his wife and intentionally shot her on April 25, 2010. They said he hadn't told Heidi about their mounting financial problems, including nearly $18,000 in credit card debt and 22 months of late mortgage payments that had led to a foreclosure on their home. They were to be evicted the next day.

"Nick did the unthinkable," said prosecuting attorney Rachel Kraker. "He took Heidi's life and saved his reputation."

Defense attorney Robert Richman countered that Firkus' situation would only have become worse if he had killed Heidi. Not only would he be alone, but his financial struggles would become public.

"You don't kill the love of your life to spare yourself from momentary embarrassment," Richman said. "He was publicly humiliated and the woman he loved was dead."

On the day of the killing, Richman said, Firkus struggled with an intruder inside the residence on the 1700 block of W. Minnehaha Avenue. During the skirmish, a shotgun Firkus had in his hand went off twice. The first shot hit Heidi in the back as she was on the phone to 911, killing her. A second shot struck Nicholas in the leg.

Prosecutors said Firkus was upstairs, grabbed his shotgun and loaded it, then told Heidi, who was sleeping, that somebody was breaking into the house. He sent her downstairs to escape, and disarmed the gun's safety feature so it would fire. At the bottom of the stairs, as the intruder allegedly entered the home, the gun fired.

"In desperation and panic, he did something he didn't mean," Kraker said. "Heidi's fear on the 911 call was real, but the intruder was fake."

Richman, however, said there is evidence to support that a burglar tried to enter the Firkus' home. He pointed to tool marks on the front door suggesting a break-in, and that 3D models created by the FBI to try to explain what happened failed to take into account the presence of a burglar.

"The finest crime lab in the country notes nothing about Nick's account and the physical environment that makes his account impossible," Richman said. But "that is exactly what happened."

Kraker told jurors that if they don't believe an intruder was present, then Firkus must be found guilty.

"Shame and desperation can cloud a person's mind and make them think they have only bad choices," Kraker said. "The defendant is presumed to be innocent, but he is not presumed to be truthful. He absolutely made the decision to end his wife's life to try to save his own."

Richman countered that Heidi was aware of the couple's predicament and was making plans to find an apartment for them, and that Nicholas had drafted a list of goals that included reading a book and studying it with Heidi, being at home and taking initiative to connect with friends and family members, and exercising with Heidi.

"This is not somebody planning to kill his wife," Richman said. "For the last 13 years, police have been trying to prove Nick killed his wife. What the State brought you is speculation, conjecture and presumptions. Nick Firkus has waited 13 years to clear his name. Now it is in your hands."