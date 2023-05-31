Anyone who's flown out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport early in the morning or over a holiday knows: The security checkpoint bottleneck can feel interminable, with lines stretching across the skybridge to the parking deck.

But now, there's an option to jump the line.

A pilot called MSP Reserve, which launched Wednesday at Terminal 2, lets travelers choose the time they wish to pass through security. Passengers can make a reservation for their entire party — up to 10 people — as early as a week before their flight by visiting the airport's website. A QR confirmation code is sent to their phone, giving them access to a special lane and quick access to screeners.

Reservations can even be made at the airport by scanning QR codes throughout the terminal if time slots are still available. The service is free.

"It will be a nice option for people who don't have TSA PreCheck or Clear," said Lynn Klonowski, a cue line agent at Terminal 2.

TSA PreCheck is the government-sponsored known traveler program that for a fee provides passengers with expedited screening. Clear is a separate subscription service that uses biometrics to verify passengers' identities. The New York-based company is partnering with the airport to offer MSP Reserve.

A sign inside Terminal 2 at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport tells travelers how to reserve a place in the security checkpoint line. A pilot testing the service kicked off Wednesday.

MSP is the eighth airport in the United States to offer the reservation service, joining airports such as Orlando, Miami, Seattle and Denver. At MSP, the pilot will run for the next 90 days only in Terminal 2, with slots available between 3:45 a.m. and 8 a.m.

About 4,000 travelers a day pass through Terminal 2 checkpoints during those hours, accounting for 40% of the terminal's total daily traffic. The goal of the pilot is to give passengers an incentive to arrive early and "take control of their journey from home to the gate," said Scott Skramstad, director of Terminal and Landside Operations for the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which operates MSP.

Even passengers who don't use MSP Reserve can benefit. By spacing out travelers, those in the general lines won't have to wait as long, Skramstad said.

On the pilot's first day, three parties had booked reservations but only one was used. Airport officials said they expect that to pick up as word about the pilot gets out and the busy summer travel season gets underway.

Airport officials said they will evaluate the reservation system's performance and usage over the summer. The pilot, if successful, could be expanded to include afternoon hours at Terminal 2.

"The aspiration is to bring it to Terminal 1," Skramstad said.

On Wednesday, the amenity was already getting praise from airport workers.

"At 6:45 a.m. when lines are long, that is when this will payoff," said Matt Michalski, who was helping travelers find their way on Wednesday. "It will be a great program."