A 27-year-old Edina man convicted of multiple counts of sexual assault while at the University of Wisconsin five years ago returned to court — this time in Hennepin County for proceedings to determine whether he should be committed as a sexually dangerous person.

It's a unique case considering the crimes occurred years ago in a different state, but also because Alec Ross Cook is a free man after serving a three-year prison sentence in Wisconsin. Prosecutors in Minnesota want him committed for longer, while Cook's attorney William Lubov said they are "scared as hell" about the thought of him possibly being locked up again for an indeterminate time.

Cook, a level three sex offender, voluntarily checked into a sex offender program in Minneapolis after he was released from prison in 2021. But the facility, Alpha Emergence Behavioral Health, is no longer offering residential programming, leaving the Twin Cities with no alternatives. Cook will continue treatment elsewhere in June, Lubov says, in hopes that he won't be court-ordered instead to the Minnesota Sex Offender Program.

MSOP is often challenged with lawsuits, transfer backlogs and funding. It costs more than $156,000 per year to house a sex offender at the state's two locked, high-security facilities. There are around 740 men being treated at MSOP after designated by the courts as "sexually dangerous" or as having "sexual psychopathic personalities."

Prosecutors want Cook designated as both as they believe he is highly likely to reoffend, given his convictions and accusations that he harassed several other women. Lubov counters that Cook has remained offense-free, celibate and sober since his arrest in 2016. He thinks Minnesota is trying to make up for Cook's lenient punishment in Wisconsin.

A group of Wisconsin legislators and elected officials sent a letter in 2018 to the judge expressing "dismay and outrage" over Cook's sentence they called "a slap on the wrist for a serial rapist whose violent and sadistic sex crimes will haunt his victims for years to come."

21 charges, 11 women

Cook faced 21 felony charges involving 11 women. Some were classmates, while many were strangers he stalked on the UW-Madison campus. One woman said in her victim impact statement that "My college years will never be the best years of my life." Another said she doesn't believe Cook can be rehabilitated: "[H]e's a sociopath. He has no empathy."

The court received three victim impact statements. Most didn't want any further involvement. Attempts to reach them for this story were unsuccessful.

Cook pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting three women, and choking and stalking two others. He could have received 40 years. Prosecutors wanted 19. Judge Stephen Ehlke gave Cook three years.

"In just three or fewer years, this predator will be back on the streets because men like Alec Cook, men with privilege, are above the law," the lawmakers' letter to Ehlke said.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) found in March 2021 that Cook didn't meet criteria for civil commitment. Hennepin County filed its petition in June 2022 after a board on Minnesota's DOC unanimously found he should go through proceedings.

Cook offered to move back to Wisconsin if Hennepin County dismissed the petition, but prosecutors objected, sparking a three-week bench trial this spring with District Judge Michael Browne presiding.

Cook's fate is up to Browne, not jurors. He officially took the case under advisement as of May 17 and will issue a verdict by late August. Browne left off by telling Cook that he should mentally prepare for all possible outcomes and what ifs.

Browne could dismiss the petition, send Cook to MSOP or order a less restrictive option that would involve treatment along with supervised release until 2026.

"There are a lot of different ways this could turn out," Browne said.

About Cook

Cook grew up in Edina, where his dad is a real estate developer and mom is a financial adviser. He said his childhood was normal and denied any abuse or neglect. His parents have said "they don't know where they went wrong," according to court records.

He excelled in school, despite issues with drugs and alcohol, graduating in 2014 with a 3.65 GPA that he maintained in college prior to his expulsion. He earned his undergraduate degree while incarcerated.

Cook landed three jobs since prison, noting he got them through his dad. He wants to be an entrepreneur and podcaster and sell real estate.

He's never had a long-term relationship, but he religiously studied books on pick-up artistry and seduction. For years he journaled his sexual "targets" and a "bucket list."

In one notebook he wrote: "Getting with the women I want has become a MUST. Or else I'll end up killing myself."

Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Elizabeth Beltaos opened trial by saying Cook went to UW-Madison with one goal: "To have sex with as many women as possible."

She said that involved lying, manipulating, grooming and "causing serious harm to the victims in this case." His offenses, beginning in 2014 until his arrest in 2016, escalated up to his most violent sexual assault. That victim went to police, which empowered other victims to report.

"He admits that he viewed women as objects and not humans," Beltaos said.

Cook said on the witness stand that if women told him no, "I thought it was something to overcome" and "convince them otherwise."

He learned about "negging," which he described as "making a woman feel bad about her appearance so she doesn't feel as good about herself and looks to you for approval."

"I thought that's what I needed to do to get women to sleep with me," he said in testimony.

In a college human sexuality course, his class notes mention sexual coercion and impact of rape on victims. Beltaos asked if he learned rape was illegal. Cook said "probably."

Before he was sentenced in Wisconsin, he said it was hard for him to understand the charges against him. As recent as January 2022, notes from Alpha said Cook had persistent trouble defining his behavior as criminal.

At his sentencing, he apologized and said victims were telling the truth. But he later told his therapist that he was forced to say that. "After being in prison I grew resentful," he testified.

Cook was in sex offender treatment in prison before going to Alpha, but he was terminated because "I was not ready to be fully responsible."

Prosecutors said Cook got in trouble on several occasions at Alpha. A woman staffer said he licked his lips at her. In light of his trial, he told one staffer to give him a good report.

He was reprimanded for taking his shirt off at a park and getting women's phone numbers at a bowling alley and Walker Art Center. He also attended 20 yoga classes at a studio without permission.

He met one victim at the campus gym. Others said he stalked or approached them in grocery stores or while simply walking down the sidewalk. He groped some in public.

Asked on a scale of one to 10 what his risk of reoffending is, Cook said three. He said he's not sure if his sexual sadism diagnosis still applies, but he believes it's accurate. He doesn't think his hypersexual diagnosis applies today. He's also a diagnosed narcissist.

Beltaos said he continues lacking remorse— at times he faked crying on the witness stand — and he has regressed in treatment.

Three psychologists are split on whether Cook should be civilly committed.

Dr. Andrea Lovett, the first court-appointed examiner, testified that Cook is a manipulative clinical psychopath with a high risk of recidivism. The other court-appointed examiner, Dr. Paul Reitman, said the likelihood of Cook committing new sexual offenses has significantly declined.

Prosecutors Beltaos and Brittany Lawonn said Reitman — who at one point was observed giving Cook a thumbs up — is biased. The other examiner, Dr. Thomas Alberg, was hired by Cook's family for $50,000. Along with Lubov, they also hired another attorney, Brian Southwell.

Lubov doesn't believe Cook is receiving special treatment because of his family's means and privilege. He doesn't excuse Cook's offenses, but he said this should be about rehabilitation, not punishment.

Even if the judge decides against MSOP, he said Cook "will never be free of this."

When Cook first stepped out into the world on his own at college, prosecutors said in a court filing closing arguments that the lives of 11 young women changed forever because of him.

"With total freedom, [Cook] will highly likely rape again."