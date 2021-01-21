The trials of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's death will remain split into two proceedings with one starting in March and the other in the summer, a Hennepin County judge ruled.

Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill's decision Thursday morning rejected the prosecution's request that he reconsider his ruling from last week that first laid out the plan.

Cahill's ruling came two days after Attorney General Keith Ellison's office filed a motion asking him to hold a single joint trial in the summer because more people would be vaccinated against COVID-19.

A law scholar has said that while the four defense teams and prosecution could have asked Cahill to reconsider his initial ruling splitting the trial, it would likely have been ill-received.

"This is not a game; this is so deadly serious," said Joseph Daly, emeritus professor at Mitchell Hamline School of Law. "Trial jduges are there to make sure that due process takes place … nobody likes to be told they're wrong."

Derek Chauvin will be tried in Hennepin County starting March 8; J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao will be tried in one trial starting Aug. 23.

Ellison's prosecutors — Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank and Special Attorney for the state Neal Katyal — have asked Cahill two times in three months to retract his rulings on key issues.

In late November, prosecutors asked Cahill to rescind his unprecedented order from earlier that month allowing the trials to be livestreamed outside of the courthouse. Cahill also promptly rejected that request.

