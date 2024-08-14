Judge grants KARE 11 appeal alleging First Amendment violation

Judge Bartscher’s order would have barred access to a memo about Joseph Sandoval, the 34-year-old who pleaded guilty to killing 56-year-old Jon Wentz and 40-year-old Jason Murphy at a home in the 1100 block of Lawson Avenue E. Sandoval told arresting officers that he used fentanyl and heard voices in the TV warning that Murphy and Wentz would kill him. Sandoval was found competent to stand trial, but an investigation by KARE 11 revealed gaps in Minnesota’s mental health system. It earned the broadcast station a Peabody Award.