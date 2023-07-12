WASHINGTON - A federal judge on Wednesday found Brian Christopher Mock guilty on all 11 charges he faced for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, including assaulting law enforcement.

Using video evidence, prosecutors described four alleged assaults by Mock outside the Capitol that day. Mock was also charged with taking two police riot shields and obstructing an official proceeding.

"After he committed these acts, he bragged about it," Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Jones said in court during closing arguments earlier this week.

Mock, 44, was arrested in Minneapolis more than two years ago. After driving from Minnesota, Mock was part of the mob of then-President Donald Trump's supporters who violently stormed the U.S. Capitol grounds and disrupted Congress from working to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election that Trump lost.

Leaving the courthouse Wednesday morning, Mock declined to comment on the judge's verdict. Asked if he plans to appeal, Mock answered, "we'll see." His sentencing is set for Oct. 10.

Mock became his own attorney during the trial despite starting the case with a lawyer representing him. Last month, Chief Judge James E. Boasberg in Washington, D.C.'s U.S. District Court dismissed the "dangerous weapons" elements of some of the counts against Mock although he did not dismiss any of the overall charges.

In his closing arguments on Tuesday, Mock tried to portray himself as not having extremist views. While he wanted to see alleged fraud investigated in the 2020 presidential election, Mock distanced himself from Trump. The Republican president spread falsehoods of widespread voter fraud that spurred the Capitol riot. Mock told the court he was not "frothing at the mouth, 'Trump or die'."

Mock declined to have a jury trial, which left the decision about whether Mock was guilty of the charges he faced to Boasberg, the judge in the case. Boasberg noted in court Wednesday morning that Mock was an articulate and engaging person. But some of the comments Mock made to defend himself were not seen as credible by the judge.

"To his credit, he did not go into the building," Boasberg said of Mock not entering the U.S. Capitol that day while some other members of the riot did. The judge also highlighted that Mock was critical in court of some members of the mob's actions.

During the case, Mock attempted to blame police for instigating violence from the crowd outside of the Capitol. That claim was dismantled by federal prosecutors.

Mock tried to downplay the claim he shoved a police officer to the ground. The officer testified during the trial about being pushed to the ground and the panic he experienced. In court later in the trial, Mock blamed different factors for what happened to the officer. The judge said Mock was trying to have it both ways by minimizing the assault.

"The video shows a very clear purposeful shove," Boasberg said.