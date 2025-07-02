Judge ends order blocking deportation of family of man charged in Boulder firebomb attack

Soliman is an Egyptian national who federal authorities say was living in the U.S. illegally. He is being prosecuted in both state and federal court for the attack, which prosecutors say injured a total of 13 people. Investigators say he planned the attack for a year and was driven by a desire ''to kill all Zionist people.'' He has pleaded not guilty to federal hate crimes charges but hasn't been asked to enter a plea in the state case, which now includes a murder charge.