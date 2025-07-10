CDC finds nearly 1 in 3 US youth have prediabetes, but experts question scant data

A new federal estimate shows a rise in prediabetes among American adolescents, a finding that is spurring concerns about the health of U.S. children — and the way Trump administration health officials are conducting research and communicating information, experts said.
In 2023, nearly 1 in 3 U.S. youngsters ages 12 to 17 had prediabetes, according to recently released data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That is far higher than a previous estimate that the condition affects about 1 in 5 kids.
There's no question that prediabetes in U.S. youth is a serious concern. The condition puts them at risk for developing Type 2 diabetes, plus heart disease, stroke and other metabolic problems.
But scientists who study and treat diabetes noted that CDC officials released only a 600-word online summary of their new findings — not the raw data nor a peer-reviewed published paper describing how they arrived at the new figure. The agency also changed the methodology used to calculate the higher estimate without a detailed explanation.
That underscores questions about the accuracy of information being released by America's top public health agency following widespread staff cuts in recent months, experts said.
''For any of the national health organizations now being decimated by firings (and) layoffs, I am going to be skeptical of data updates until there is transparency and clarity on the source of the data and analysis,'' said Christopher Gardner, an expert in diabetes and nutrition at Stanford University.
The new analysis used ''the latest science and technologies'' and ''the most updated methodology as science is continually evolving,'' said Melissa Dibble, a CDC spokesperson.
''These new data highlight the magnitude of prediabetes among adolescents and serve as a critical wake-up call for the nation,'' Dibble said in a statement.