CDC finds nearly 1 in 3 US youth have prediabetes, but experts question scant data

The increase from 28% to nearly 33% is not statistically significant, even though it reflects an apparent rise in prediabetes among kids, said Steven Kahn, a diabetes researcher at the UW Medicine in Seattle and editor-in-chief of the journal Diabetes Care. He said it's concerning that CDC officials provided such limited information about the new analysis. Such findings typically have been published in the agency's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report or submitted to a scientific journal for peer review and publication.