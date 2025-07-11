Nation

Photos of the 30th anniversary of Srebrenica as 7 newly identified victims are laid to rest

Seven newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in Bosnia are being laid to rest on the 30th anniversary of the genocide.

The Associated Press
July 11, 2025 at 12:05PM

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

ARMIN DURGUT

The Associated Press

