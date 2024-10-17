With Naz Reid out because of a shoulder impingement — Finch said the injury was not serious and that the team rested Reid out of caution — Minott came off the bench as the Wolves’ presumed starting lineup took the floor for the first time in Minnesota’s 125-123 preseason loss to the Bulls on Wednesday. He got run with the second unit as he has throughout the preseason, entering the game ahead of veteran Joe Ingles and scoring 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting that included making three of four three-pointers.