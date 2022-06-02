Introduction: Host Michael Rand looks at the latest punchless Twins effort — two hits, no runs in a second consecutive shutout loss to the Tigers — and notes that there is some urgency in Thursday's series finale against Detroit. A loss Thursday leading into a tough nine-game stretch could send the Twins into a spiral with so many key players out.

5:00: But as rough as things have been lately, the Twins are still in first place. And they have to be elated with their offseason trade of Josh Donaldson to the Yankees. Not only did Minnesota get two productive players — Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela — in return, but more importantly the Twins shed themselves of Donaldson's baggage. He proved again with comments Wednesday about the Tim Anderson "Jackie Robinson" situation that he still doesn't get it.

9:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Ben Goessling joins the show to talk about Vikings offseason observations of note, including more autonomy for QB Kirk Cousins.

25:00: The tragic death of former Wayzata and Gophers great Marion Barber III.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports