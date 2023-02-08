DALLAS — The Wild will wrap up their road trip on Wednesday at Dallas without Jonas Brodin.

He's out with a lower-body injury that he suffered Monday in the 3-2 loss at Arizona. Alex Goligoski will take Brodin's place alongside Matt Dumba.

"We feel very comfortable with Goligoski coming in and providing us with what he's done all year," coach Dean Evason said. "He's not not playing because he can't play. It's been a numbers thing. We're expecting him to fulfill that role.

"Obviously, Brods brings a lot to our hockey team with his ability to skate the puck out, a lot of different things with blocking and what have you. We have a capable guy coming in."

Filip Gustavsson gets the start in net, what will be his first appearance since a 5-3 loss at Florida on Jan. 21.

He and the rest of the Wild will encounter a Stars squad that has been a tough matchup this season.

After Dallas erased a four-goal deficit in the third period before falling 6-5 in a shootout on Dec. 4 on home ice, the Stars dominated the Wild 4-1 on Dec. 29 at Xcel Energy Center.

"We weren't even in the hockey game, to be honest," Evason said. "We don't have to look very far. Obviously, we had a big lead in here last time and they came back. They have a lot of elements. We have to be a lot better than we have been in those games."

Projected lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov-Ryan Hartman-Mats Zuccarello

Frederick Gaudreau-Sam Steel-Matt Boldy

Jordan Greenway-Joel Eriksson Ek-Marcus Foligno

Brandon Duhaime-Connor Dewar-Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton-Jared Spurgeon

Alex Goligoski-Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill-Calen Addison

Filip Gustavsson

Key numbers:

6: Game point streak for Kirill Kaprizov.

8: Points for Kaprizov during his point streak.

9-7-2: Record for the Wild over their last 18 games at American Airlines Center.

22: Assists for Calen Addison, a single-season franchise record among Wild rookie defensemen.

199: Regular-season games for Evason as head coach of the Wild.

Pregame stats, win probability and betting info

About the Stars:

Dallas sits atop the Central Division with 68 points, 10 more than the Wild. The Stars won their first game after the All-Star break on Monday, edging the Ducks 3-2 in a shootout. Center Roope Hintz has 13 points in 14 career games against the Wild. Winger Jason Robertson leads the team in goals (33) and points (67). His 34 assists are tied for the most on the Stars.