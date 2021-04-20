Crazy as last year was, the 93rd Academy Awards is on. There won't be a host Sunday night but there will be a host of Oscars handed out.
Join the Star Tribune's film and theater critic, Chris Hewitt, new Assistant Arts Editor Arthi Subramaniam and Kelly Nathe of the MSP Film Society for a live conversation as they predict the would-be and should-be winners.
The event begins at noon Thursday.
Tune in for a chance to win tickets to the 40th Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival and to ask questions of our panel. Also, participate in a Strib poll and vote for who you think the winners ought to be.
Arthi Subramaniam • 612-673-7614
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
LA's Union Station books another starring role: The Oscars
The Oscars are headed to downtown Los Angeles' Union Station this year for the first time, but the historic site and active transportation hub is already a movie star.
Politics
House votes to curb power of presidency on travel bans
The Democratic-led House passed legislation Wednesday designed to constrain a president's power to limit entry to the U.S., a response to former President Donald Trump's travel ban covering five Muslim-majority countries.
World
Suspect linked to 2016 Nice attack arrested in Italy
Italian media say a 28-year-old Albanian wanted in connection with a 2016 truck attack in the French city of Nice that killed 86 people has been arrested in southern Italy.
Variety
Prince fans mark fifth anniversary of his death: 'My soul said I need to be here'
The Minnesota superstar's ashes were on display at Paisley Park.
Variety
Greta Thunberg docuseries amplifies her climate change fight
Greta Thunberg turned 18 in January, but she's already made peace with her future: While most college students will change their concentrations multiple times, the Swedish high school student says climate change activism will be her life's mission.