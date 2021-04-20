Crazy as last year was, the 93rd Academy Awards is on. There won't be a host Sunday night but there will be a host of Oscars handed out.

Join the Star Tribune's film and theater critic, Chris Hewitt, new Assistant Arts Editor Arthi Subramaniam and Kelly Nathe of the MSP Film Society for a live conversation as they predict the would-be and should-be winners.

The event begins at noon Thursday.

Tune in for a chance to win tickets to the 40th Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival and to ask questions of our panel. Also, participate in a Strib poll and vote for who you think the winners ought to be.

Arthi Subramaniam • 612-673-7614