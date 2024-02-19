We're committed to covering the 2024 election through the lens of voters across the state. We plan to form a voter panel comprised of Republicans, Democrats and independents representing a mix of ages, race and geography. We'd like to check in with our panel several times over the course of the campaign on what's driving their vote.
South Metro Filing: Shannon Gooden used multiple guns to kill 2 Burnsville police officers and paramedic
Nation
James Biden tells GOP lawmakers that Joe Biden had no involvement in the family's business dealings
President Joe Biden ''never had any involvement'' in the business dealings of other members of his family, his brother James Biden testified Wednesday as he appeared for a voluntary private interview on Capitol Hill as part of House Republicans' impeachment inquiry.
Nation
Biden says too many Americans are saddled with school debt as he cancels federal loans for 153,000
President Joe Biden said Wednesday that while a college degree was still a ticket to a better life, that ticket is often too expensive, as he announced he was canceling federal student loans for nearly 153,000 borrowers.
Nation
Pennsylvania's high court throws out GOP lawmakers' subpoena in 2020 presidential election case
Pennsylvania's highest court ruled Wednesday that Republican state lawmakers can no longer try to enforce a subpoena for election records they issued in 2021 in a quest inspired by former President Donald Trump's baseless claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
Nation
Colorado lawmakers vote to introduce bill to regulate funeral homes after 190 decaying bodies found
On the heels of two egregious cases of funeral home owners mishandling bodies and cremated remains, Colorado lawmakers aimed Wednesday at trying to shore up the state's lax regulations that failed to prevent the horrific incidents.
Nation
Trump faces warning signs that his fundraising prowess may have limits in 2024 campaign
Donald Trump's legendary ability to raise massive sums of political cash may be on a collision course with a new and unpleasant reality.