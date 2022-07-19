While Jim Kaat concluded his 25-season career in the majors with a reputation for longevity, durability and dependability, he became the ace of the Twins staff shortly after the team moved to Minnesota from Washington. At age 23, in his fourth season with the team, he won 18 games.

Three years later, he started Games 2, 5 and 7 for the Twins in the 1965 World Series. The following year, he led the American League in wins (25), innings pitched (304⅔) and complete games (19).

15

Seasons with the Washington Senators/Minnesota Twins. He completed 25 seasons in the major leagues.

16

Kaat was one of the best fielding pitchers in the game. He won 16 Gold Gloves, including 12 while with the Twins (1962-73).

180

Kaat often finished what he started. He ended his career with 180 complete games, including 133 while with the Twins.

283

Career victories, including 190 with the Senators/Twins. He won 20 games three times, once with Twins (25-13 in 1966).

27

Kaat went 27 years between World Series appearances, pitching in the Fall Classic in 1965 for the Twins and 1982 for St. Louis.

$60,000

Kaat's salary in 1968, the most he made in a single season with the Twins. He made a career-high $200,000 with St. Louis in 1982.