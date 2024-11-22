Jessie Diggins roars into the new season of Nordic World Cup ski racing with grit and a touch of glitter

A: This is important for me to talk about, because mental health is human health and it’s so incredibly important. I struggled with a relapse of my eating disorder in 2023 and the most important thing I did was reach out to my support team for help. I was met with so much love, compassion and support, and although telling someone can be the scariest thing (and often, the hardest hurdle to get over, because to do so you need to acknowledge what’s happening and be ready to accept help), it meant that I wasn’t alone in my recovery and I had so much love and support to help me through it. It’s also important to acknowledge that recovery is not always linear, and everyone’s timeline is different. I had many healthy, “easy” years before this relapse, and that doesn’t meant that I’ve failed or am starting from square one; it just means that my brain is wired in such a way that I need to be on guard against my eating disorder coming back in times of huge stress, pressure and when I’m not getting the break that I need. I also think it’s so important for me to say that I succeeded outwardly last season in results only because I was inwardly focused on finding recovery and getting help. I raced well in spite of my eating disorder, not because of it, and I was only racing because my doctor and care team agreed that it was ok for my body to ski while I kept working on recovery.