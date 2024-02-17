With a hometown crowd cheering her on, Afton native Jessie Diggins finished fourth in Saturday's World Cup freestyle sprint at Theodore Wirth Park.

Jonna Sundling of Sweden, the 2022 Olympic champion in the event, won the first World Cup race in the United States in 23 years with a time of 3:06.40. Linn Svahn of Sweden, the women's sprint points leader this season, was second, .95 of a second behind, and Kristine Stavås Skistad of Norway was third in 3:09.08

Diggins, overall World Cup points leader this season, will race Sunday in the 10-kilometer freestyle, her signature event.

Norwegian star Johannes Høsflot Klæbo edged Federico Pellegrino of Italy by .27 seconds in the men's sprint race. Klæbo, a two-time Olympic champion and three-time world champion in the event, has won the last three freestyle sprint races on the World Cup circuit.

Diggins had said Friday that she was not thinking about winning, that simply getting the World Cup in her home state was a win. She began lobbying in 2011 for a World Cup race in Minnesota and ramped up her campaign after winning an Olympic gold medal in 2018. The races were originally scheduled for March 2020, but the pandemic put Diggins' quest on hold.

Four U.S. women and four American men advanced out of the qualifying round into the quarterfinals. The quarterfinal round includes five heats of six skiers each. Diggins had the second-best time in qualifying, behind only Sundling, and won her quarterfinal and semifinal heats. Zak Ketterson of Bloomington also made it into the quarterfinal, finishing with the 14th-best time. He was fifth in his quarterfinal and did not advance to the semifinals.

Most spectators Saturday were new to World Cup racing, since the tour last came to the U.S. in 2001. One of the first things they learned: You can hear the venue before you can see it.

Those walking into the park at 8 a.m. had a serene hike until they got to the bridge on the east side. Then, AC/DC's "You Shook Me All Night Long'' blasted through the woods, spun by the on-site hype masters. The area around the Trailhead teemed with fans swaddled in goose down and fleece, along with several American flags.

Even the newcomers knew to bring cowbells, the ski aficionado's noisemaker of choice. By the time the qualifications started at 10 a.m., thousands had staked out the best viewing areas. And when Diggins hit the course for the first time, they let loose.

The sixth skier and first American in the start order, she ripped across the snow, fueled by a wave of sound. The smile never left her face. After her qualifying race, Diggins rushed to hug U.S. Ski Team staff members and exclaimed, "That was so cool!''