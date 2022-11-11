Former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura said shortly after Tuesday night's elections in Minnesota that current Gov. Tim Walz assured him that "one of the first things" on Walz's second-term agenda is legalization of marijuana, now that DFLers have full control of the Legislature.

Ventura made his comments Wednesday on a podcast he cohosts with his son, Tyrel Ventura, as the two of them touched on numerous topics connected to Tuesday's election results in Minnesota and across the country.

"I will let it out tonight, what the heck," Ventura, who served as Minnesota's governor after winning election in 1999 under the Reform Party banner and served one four-year-term, said Wednesday. "The governor reassured me that one of the first items that will be passed in Minnesota — get ready — cannabis is going to have its prohibition lifted. Well, that's the news I got today."

Election results in Minnesota shifted Senate control from the Republicans to the DFL, which retained its majority in the House. This gives the DFL governor a more friendly legislative pathway to legalize marijuana that had not existed since he took office in 2019.

The DFL-controlled Minnesota House passed a bill in 2021 to legalize recreational marijuana for those 21 and older. However, the bill never received a vote in the GOP-controlled Senate.

The governor confirmed his pledge to Ventura during an interview Friday morning on WCCO Radio, saying that legalizing marijuana that "just makes sense. Prohibition didn't work, we get better regulation, we know what's in these things, it's adult use."

Walz support for legalizing marijuana goes back to before he was governor, when he pointed out that "there's a racial justice element to it," referring to the disproportionately higher numbers of minority group members arrested and caught up in the criminal justice system for marijuana possession.

And as recently as this past April, Walz posted on Twitter, "It's time to legalize adult-use cannabis and expunge cannabis convictions in Minnesota."

Ventura, a longtime advocate of marijuana legalization, added that "the thing that honors me is I have been invited to be there when the bill gets signed."

He said Walz told him, " 'This started with you, so you deserve to be there to see it come to a close over 20 years later.' "

While governor, Ventura said, "This is something I tried to do. I couldn't even get anyone to carry the bill 20 years ago."

Walz said on WCCO that having Ventura at such a bill-signing ceremony "would be important to recognize him."

A new state law took effect July 1 that allows Minnesotans 21 and older to buy certain edibles and beverages containing small amounts of THC, the ingredient in marijuana that produces the high associated with the drug.

Voters on Tuesday approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in politically conservative parts of the country. Voters in North Dakota, South Dakota and Arkansas on Tuesday rejected legalization.

The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana's recreational use.