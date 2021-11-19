MONTPELIER, Vt. — Captain Snowpants; Yo Bro, No Snow; and Jennifer Snowpez are among the names that will be on some of Vermont's snowplows this winter.
Vermont school students participated in the state transportation department's Name a Plow contest to come up with names for the snowplows serving their communities. The entries ranged from "creative and clever, to cute and silly," the agency said.
Participating schools got a visit from their newly named plows this week.
The full list of the names — including Plowy McPlowFace, Snow Place Like Home, Brr-rito and Steve — can be found on the transportation department's website.
